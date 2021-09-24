InfoComm 21 Inspo: Crestron

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with Brad Hintze, executive vice president of Global Marketing at Crestron.

Brad Hintze, executive vice president of Global Marketing at Crestron (Image credit: Crestron)

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

BH: It’s the people. Meeting, hanging out, and having a good time. After not being able to interact face-to-face with our colleagues or network with new connections, InfoComm provides a great opportunity to strengthen relationships and build new ones. InfoComm will also mark one of the first shows where we will be able to see the innovations from the past year and brand-new technologies that will be on full display. InfoComm is one of the industry’s most comprehensive events for audiovisual solutions that enable integrated experiences, and we look forward to showcasing our new solutions across key verticals, including enterprise, education, government, hospitality, and more.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BH: Hybrid work and how new technologies can enable people to be productive and stay connected is going to be one of the most discussed topics. Automating workflows, bringing videoconferencing to any space, and connecting with our colleagues, wherever they may be, has become increasingly important for enterprises globally. Being able to work from anywhere is a relatively new and exciting concept, as it gives us the opportunity to create flexible solutions for our customers. It will be eye-opening to see how these technologies continue to evolve and empower organizations to be more efficient and productive.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BH: Meeting the demands of hybrid work requires the artful combination of multiple technologies: video conferencing, audio and video over IP, remote management and monitoring are integral to this new world. Crestron solutions were designed for this moment.

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BH: Crestron solutions are all platform-driven, as we invest in product platforms rather than one-off products. This provides technology managers with a cohesive ecosystem of products to create systems that offer the best return on their investment. For example, Crestron Flex is truly a technology platform for the modern workplace and a key part of that is the ability to enable collaboration experiences that address every type of meeting. Overall, Crestron gives technology managers the confidence in knowing that our technologies will continue to evolve and grow with them.

