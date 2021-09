Tim Albright of AV Network partner AVNation interviews Crestron executive vice president of marketing Brad Hintze about the company's smaller footprint at InfoComm 2021. Hintze affirms Crestron's commitment to meet with industry partners and customers at InfoComm in Orlando in October.

Hintze discussed Crestron's role in the convergence of unified communications (UC), and AV over IP. In lieu of a "big shiny booth" at InfoComm, Crestron is planning a multi-city road show.