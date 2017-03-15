ZeeVee Launches AV Over IP Training Program in North America

ZeeVee, Inc. a manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology, has expanded its AV over IP Training to North America. ZeeVee launched its training program in the UK in 2016, which has been instrumental in educating system integrators and AV installers on the new technologies available to enable IP-based media distribution solutions.

The first North American training course will kick-off this month in ZeeVee’s training facility located in their corporate headquarters in Littleton, MA. Attendees can choose from two available dates – March 28thand March 29th. Additional training dates will be announced and scheduled throughout the year in cities across North America.

“Although there is much buzz in the industry about AV over IP, there is still a great deal of uncertainly on how to successfully deploy an IP system,” stated Chris Scurto, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ZeeVee. “Over the past four years, ZeeVee has been leading the way in developing easy to deploy IP video distribution solutions that leverage industry standard technologies, with successful installations across the globe since 2015. ZeeVee’s InfoComm certified AV over IP course demonstrates our commitment to supporting the industry. This course will help integrators and installers gain the basic skills required to set up an AV over IP distribution system and provide an understanding of the versatile and cost effective solutions available,” Scurto continued.

This one-of-a-kind course can be completed in one day with attendees earning 2.5 InfoComm RUs. The course covers the basics of IP as an introductory phase – covering topics such as the 7-Layer OSI reference model, IP addressing and switching technologies. The course then provides hands-on training where attendees physically interact with equipment to install, configure, and deploy a fully functional IP video distribution system.

Committed to supporting the AV industry through education and market participation, ZeeVee is actively driving the industry towards adopting standards based video distribution platforms that deliver a more scalable, flexible, cost effective way for sending nearly any HD-UHD/4K without using expensive, proprietary and often older technologies.

To register for ZeeVee’s AV over IP Training Program, go to www2.zeevee.com/bostontraining.