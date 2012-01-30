A staggering manufacturing system in China has made it possible for Apple and other companies to make devices almost as quickly as they can be dreamed up, but for workers, it can be dangerous.Read the full NY Times piece by clicking here.
Our Tools Are Tainted by AVT Staff
A staggering manufacturing system in China has made it possible for Apple and other companies to make devices almost as quickly as they can be dreamed up, but for workers, it can be dangerous.Read the full NY Times piece by clicking here.