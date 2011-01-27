NewTek Releases New Hardware Control Surface

NewTek has announced the release of TriCaster TCXD850 CS, a hardware control surface for the TriCaster TCXD850 high definition (HD) portable live production system. The TriCaster TCXD850 CS provides a physical connection to the 24-channel system’s functions and effects, allowing operators to make "snap decisions with confidence and ease," they say.

TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick to control all of the functions and effects available in the TriCaster TCXD850, letting operators perform commands instantly.

“With live events, there’s no second chance. You have to be certain and you have to be fast. Our goal with every new product is to give our users the opportunity to deliver the best quality live production possible, with confidence and accuracy,” said Andrew Cross, executive vice president of Engineering, NewTek. “This was our focus with the TriCaster TCXD850 CS. Its intuitive layout provides an added level of control, so technical directors can keep their eyes forward.”

TriCaster TCXD850 CS Benefits

Virtual Input Rows deliver the ability to create complex switcher effects and assign them as switcher channels, including live virtual sets, picture-in-picture elements, and more

New Utility Row offers a simple way to assign video streams to TriCaster’s auxiliary video output, downstream key elements, and more.

Utility Bus Delegate provides the ability to designate the switcher layer assigned to the Utility Row, offering added flexibility for live production.



Live Virtual Set Controls deliver the zoom levels for camera shots within TriCaster virtual sets (using proprietary NewTek LiveSet technology) and execute animated zooms at variable speeds with the press of a button.



Media Player Controls provide easy access to the five digital media players. Use the illuminated buttons to select from the DDRs, titles bin, still store, and sound player, cycle through presets and manage playback options.



Positioner Controls include a three-axis joystick and back-lit buttons that allow position, full 3D rotation, scale and crop of sources, plus manual control of the virtual zoom, and the ability to jog or shuttle the selected media player.



Transition Controls allow transition from one multi-source composition to another, manually or automatically. Cycle through transition styles and speeds, and then use the T-bar or illuminated buttons to view the desired source.



One-Button Streaming allows use of Adobe Flash or Microsoft Windows Media to deliver a live stream directly to the Web.



One-Button Recording captures live production at full resolution, with a back-lit button that shows when the Record function is live.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audience.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 CS retails in North America for US $5,995; international pricing may vary.