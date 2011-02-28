TV One Releases 1T-CT-770 Extender

Erlanger, KY--TV One has released its new 1T-CT-770 3G/HD/SD-SDI Extender Over Fiber system.
- The 1T-CT-770 3G/HD/SD-SDI Extender Over Fiber system.
- The 1T-CT-770 fiber optic system sends 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals to remote display devices up to distances of 30km or 18.6 miles, using a single fiber optic cable.
- The extender consists of the 1T-CT-771 transmitter and the 1T-CT-772 receiver, transmitting signals at resolutions up to 1080p. SMPTE 424M (3G SDI) protocols are supported, as well as SMPTE 292M (HD-SDI) and 259M (SD-SDI) protocols.
- Input signals on the 1T-CT-770 are re-clocked, which prevents deterioration and allows for reconstitution of the signals at the receiving end, so that output signal characteristics are the same as those present on the input signal, according to the company.