Gefen Releases Toolbox KVM ELR Extender

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen has released the new Toolbox KVM ELR (Extra Long Range) Extender for HDMI, able to send 1080p full HD video with USB peripherals, Ethernet connectivity, and IR control, using two CAT-5 cables.
- The Toolbox KVM ELR Extender.
- "The emphasis here is that you can extend hi-def video with your peripherals from a central location to wherever you wish to control them," said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen.
- Complete KVM functionality allows users to operate a laptop, computer or video source from up to 330 feet (100m) away, freeing users to access computers and laptops from another room. Small, wall mountable sender and receiver units connect the computer or laptop to the remote display and keyboard/mouse. Both are available in a flat black or crème finish. Two USB ports on the receiver connect keyboard/mouse, printer, camera or any device using USB 2.0 connectivity.
- Gefen's ELR technology is based on HDBaseT specifications, allowing the delivery of high definition video with IR and Ethernet over the same industry-standard cable. A second cable is used to extend USB 2.0 signals from the source to the display at rates up to 480 Mbps.
- The KVM ELR Extender for HDMI's sender and receiver come with locking power supplies and EDID management to eliminate potential signal loss.