X2O Integrates Intel AIM Suite

- X2O Media, provider of software, network management, and content services for professional digital signage applications, today announced that it will be demonstrating the integration of Intel® AIM Suite (Audience Impression Metrics) technology with its Xpresenter™ digital signage software for digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays. Intel AIM Suite's audience measurement system allows Xpresenter users to analyze the audience and automatically adapt content in real time to target the viewer demographic, while tracking content effectiveness and return on investment with greater accuracy.
- For ad-based digital signage networks in applications including retail stores, airports, hotels, and more, X2O integration with Intel AIM Suite enables users to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time. Intel AIM Suite software utilizes anonymous video analytics technology to gather data on various characteristics of the viewing audience. This data is sent to the Xpresenter Server, where it is used to select specific media appropriate for the current audience in real time, allowing for better media planning and targeted advertising, in addition to using scheduled playlist content. Intel AIM Suite also allows users to gauge the effectiveness of content by measuring how much time viewers spend looking at the displays.
- "In digital signage networks, tracking demographics, measuring content effectiveness, and selecting appropriate content on the fly are critical to the success of the network, but these tasks can be extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive without the right solutions in place," said X2O Media President and CEO David Wilkins. "We are very excited to announce integration with Intel AIM Suite. The combination of this technology with the dynamic content management capabilities of Xpresenter can increase our customers' return on investment while providing a more relevant and meaningful experience for viewers, without increasing staff workload or operational costs."
- X2O Media's Xpresenter is an end-to-end platform designed to make creating, managing, and distributing broadcast-quality digital signage content on networks of all sizes available to all. Xpresenter's patented authoring module allows Microsoft® PowerPoint® users to produce compelling content that incorporates animations, video clips, and real-time data sources — all within the PowerPoint interface.
- Attendees at the upcoming InfoComm 2011 show will be able to view a demonstration of Intel AIM Suite's integration with X2O Xpresenter by visiting X2O Media's booth (4983). More information about Xpresenter and other digital signage solutions from X2O Media is available at www.x2omedia.com
