Extron Launches XTP System Certification Program

- Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics has introduced the XTP System Certification program for AV system designers and integrators.
- The program consists of online and instructor-led training for design and implementation of enterprise-wide digital systems based on Extron’s XTP CrossPoint Systems. XTP CrossPoint is a flexible signal switching and distribution system for local and remote devices that provides a completely integrated solution for multiple digital and analog formats. Achieving this manufacturer certification is an industry-recognized way to demonstrate acquired expertise related to digital AV applications.
- "Since the introduction of digital AV technology, there’s been a need for in-depth training and instruction,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “The XTP System Certification program provides a clear pathway for AV professionals to gain knowledge and experience with Extron digital AV products, and validates that understanding through testing and certification."
- Once enrolled in the XTP System Certification program, an individual is required to successfully earn a passing score on an online exam for Digital AV Technologies. Study materials are available online to assist with test preparation. Then, the student attends concentrated instructor-led training and, depending on discipline, sits for one of two final exams: XTP Systems for Technicians - XTP-T or XTP Systems for Design Engineers - XTP-E.
- For more information on Extron certifications, visit extron.com/certification.