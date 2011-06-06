Symetrix Introduces Solus Processor

Seattle, WA--Symetrix has introduced the Solus processor, which couples open-architecture SymNet processing with fixed input/output counts for small to mid-size installations.
- Solus couples open-architecture SymNet processing with fixed input/output counts.
- With SymNet Designer software, integrators can either use or modify the dozens of existing Solus templates or build entirely new designs from scratch. Currently, there are two Solus hardware units that differ only in their input and output counts. Solus 4 has four mic/line (+phantom) inputs and four outputs, whereas Solus 8 has eight mic/line (+phantom) inputs and eight outputs. Unlike other members of the SymNet family, the Solus processors forego input/output expansion in favor of reduced cost.
- The Solus 4 and Solus 8 share the same set of communications and interface possibilities. Each boasts Ethernet, ARC port, RS-232 port, two control inputs, and four logic outputs. The Solus software and hardware fully support Symetrix ARC wall panels, and SymVue (Symetrix' end-user control panel application), as well as popular third party control systems. To eliminate guesswork and speed the installation process, a front-panel LCD reveals system settings.
- "The Symetrix Jupiter fixed-architecture system is hugely popular, but there are many situations where system designers require the flexibility of an open-architecture processor," said Paul Roberts, vice president of sales and marketing. "At the same time, there are many situations where the all-encompassing capabilities of the SymNet 8x8 DSP and its kin are overkill. The Solus processor is a happy medium. It is the most cost-effective SymNet solution to date for jobs that call for standalone open-architecture DSP."