Stewart Honored as 'Good Corporate Citizen'

Stewart Filmscreen Corporation was honored with a certificate of recognition from The Sanitation District of Los Angeles County for being a "good corporate citizen."

This marks Stewart's fifth consecutive year meeting or exceeding environmental waste standards put in place to protect the environment - an achievement that has been reached by less than 10 percent of the companies evaluated by LA County.

Stewart Filmscreen's corporate headquarters, located in Torrance, CA, is among the 940 companies considered "significant industrial users" by the LA Country Sanitation District, audited annually for compliance with wastewater discharge, environmental equipment maintenance, and fulfillment of all permit requirements. Stewart's largest manufacturing facility, the Torrance office, designs and builds many of the largest and most prestigious projection displays worldwide and is part of an elite group of 91 business across Los Angeles that have successfully maintained compliance for 5 consecutive years.

"The Stewart team is dedicated to quality, not only in our screens, but also in our manufacturing practices and our stewardship of the environment," said Jeffrey Thompson, chief operating officer, Stewart Filmscreen. "Receiving the 'good corporate citizen' certificate for the fifth consecutive year is a great honor that acknowledges and inspires local Los Angeles businesses like ours to take measures to properly protect the environment. We will work to continue to surpass these requirements annually."