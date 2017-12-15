[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: SDVoE Partner Consultant Program, Powersoft Snapshot Selector, Biamp Tesira Wall Plates, Kramer's Alliance with Epson

- Berry Center AV operator Alesia Hendley puts the news in context for AV professionals in the AV/IT Weekly Update video series. This week, learn about the SDVoE Partner Consultant Program, Powersoft's new Snapshot Selector app, Tesira Platform wall plates from Biamp, and Kramer's alliance with Epson.
The AV/IT Weekly Update is sponsored by Datapath. Learn more about Datapath's award-winning video wall controllers, video capture cards, graphics cards, streaming, collaboration, and compression solutions at https://www.datapath.co.uk/.