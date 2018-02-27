Verrex Adds George Maniatis as Boston Account Executive

- AV and UC technology solution and experience provider Verrex has added George Maniatis to the company as sales account executive based in Wilmington, MA. Maniatis will contribute to the company’s enterprise sales initiatives by delivering Verrex’s portfolio of conferencing, collaboration, video, and sound solution expertise to clients throughout the New England region. He will focus on AV system design/build, service, and support solutions. He joins a team led by Verrex vice president of global sales, Bill Chamberlin, CTS.
- “We look forward to adding George to our expanding New England office team and are excited for him to take a leadership position within the sales efforts for the region,” Chamberlin said. “George brings not only the experience but also the passion for client technological advocacy that defines Verrex and provides our clients with the confidence in us as their audiovisual partner.”
- Maniatis joins Verrex with nearly 20 years of AV sales experience. Career highlights include senior account manager at AVI-SPL and technology sales consultant at Red Thread. Maniatis holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston.
- “In joining Verrex, I will continue our commitment of creating positive experiences for clients at every level of our organization,” Maniatis said. “I take a great deal of pride in supporting and helping companies make decisions on conferencing and collaboration products and services that make them more efficient. I learned from a young age that delivering the best client experience requires teamwork. I am excited to be a part of an entire global company that is as equally passionate about this approach.”
- Maniatis is based at Verrex’s Boston office, part of the company’s global workplaces that include New York, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.