NEC 65-Inch LCD Panel

- NEC Display Solutions of America, announced this week the addition of a 65-inch model to its commercial-grade V Series, the V651. This model offers digital signage users world-class features at a cost-conscious price.
- Designed for extended use in retail, restaurants, indoor venues, training facilities and corporate boardrooms, the V651 introduces several new features to the V Series product line. Its full 1080p high-definition resolution provides stunning detail and crisp imagery with a commercial-grade LCD panel that protects against permanent image retention. Along with a built-in expansion slot that allows for seamless integration of NEC accessories, 3rd party components and OPS-based products, the V651 offers built-in low-profile 10W speakers to enhance the users’ experience with superior sound. Another new feature is the expanded connectivity with digital loop-through option.
- “The V651 is an excellent addition for customers that want to brighten their facility with a product that brilliantly displays dynamic content,” said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The addition of the expansion slot future-proofs the display and offers a solution for current technologies like a single-board computer. Customers will appreciate the added features in this new model, as well as the increase in size to accommodate larger areas and audiences.”
- - Commercial-grade, sealed panel design with advanced cooling capabilities
- - Brightness of 400 cd/m²
- - Contrast Ratio of 5000:1
- - Full 1080p high-definition resolution
- - Expansion slot supports the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the industry's first standardized option slot that simplifies digital signage installations
- - Enhanced connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D
- - Remote diagnostics and external control including RS-232C, RJ45 LAN, IR Remote, DDC/CI
- - TileMatrixT technology (up to 100 displays)
- - Real-time clock has the ability to set schedules for display on/off times and warm up 30 minutes before use for optimum color representation
- - Programmable look-up tables (LUT) and 10-bit color over an HDMI connection
- - Carbon footprint meter tracks and calculates the conservation of green gas emissions
- - Optional accessories and products for the V651 include stands, wall mounts, external PCs and media players
- The V651 will be available in June 2011 at an estimated street price of $5,299. The display ships with a 3 years parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.
