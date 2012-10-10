PreSonus Conference Brings Hundreds to Baton Rouge

PreSonus announced that its annual users' conference brought hundreds of musicians, producers, engineers, and sundry music-business professionals from all over the globe to the Shaw Center for the Arts in downtown Baton Rouge.
- PreSonuSphere's 481 attendees—nearly triple the attendance of the 2011 event—sold out two hotels and filled numerous area restaurants, according to the company.
- Thursday evening got underway with a rooftop jambalaya cookout, serenaded by classic Baton Rouge brass band the Michael Foster Project. Then it was downstairs to the Main Theatre for a set from Papa Grows Funk, with Tower of Power vocalist Larry Braggs sitting in.
- Friday morning kicked off with Breakfast with the Chiefs, an open and off-the-cuff conversation about technology and the music industry. The breakfast featured a panel made up of PreSonus CEO Jim Mack, chief strategy officer Jim Odom, chief technology officer Bob Tudor, vice president Rick Naqvi, and executive vice president John Bastianelli.
- Friday and Saturday were filled with powerful presentations. Renown acoustician John Storyk, music-technology journalist and clinician Craig Anderton, Grammy-nominated producers Brent Milligan and Fab DuPont, veteran FOH engineers Ace Baker and John Mills, and Audio-Technica director of educational services Steve Savanyu were among those presiding over seminars and fielding questions on recording, mixing, acoustics, and more.
- PreSonus staff offered in-depth tips and techniques for the company's StudioLive digital mixers and Studio One music-production software, while its tech-support team staffed workstations where attendees could get their hands on the company's products.
- Multitrack recordings of performances from Papa Grows Funk, Chris LeBlanc, and Jordy Searcy were captured live to PreSonus' Studio One software, and attendees were treated to an up-close and personal journey through recording, editing, mixing, and mastering. A handful of Searcy's tracks were even made available via PreSonus' Nimbit music-marketing and -sales service during a session.
- Friday night's highlight was Chris LeBlanc's blues and rock set, including guest appearances by PreSonus' Jim Odom and Rick Naqvi.