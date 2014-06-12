tvONE Demonstrates New Control Software at InfoComm

- tvONE will demonstrate the newest addition in CORIOmaster support, CORIOgrapher, at InfoComm.
- This new interface for controlling the CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini videowall processors are made for the set up and deployment of custom videowalls. CORIOgrapher aids the process of creating videowalls by managing collections of displays of diverse size, resolution and orientation.
- The CORIOgrapher software enables creators to set the exact dimensions of displays down to the mm or inch. Mixing of projectors and displays is also easy, as the system provides the ability to account for bezels and spacing between displays.
- Similarly, the CORIOgrapher software aids in the design process by allowing the creation of videowalls from a PC without a connection to the CORIOmaster. There is the option to preview and edit instantly before sending it live. Once designed, configurations can be uploaded into the CORIOmaster at any time using a direct connection or over the local area network. In addition, when the PC with installed CORIOgrapher software is connected to a network that contains CORIOmaster devices, it will automatically seek them out and list them as available within the software. The system will allow discovery on multiple networks at any time.
- The CORIOgrapher's Real Time Dashboard provides the ability for instant triggering of saved presets and live routing of sources. If the design is saved as a preset, it can be recalled anywhere, anytime; up to fifty presets can be stored at one time. Collaboration is also a feature of the CORIOgrapher software, as it provides 3 levels of access to its content and interface.
- There will be live presentations and hands-on training held every ½ hour at the tvONE booth N926 throughout the entirety of the InfoComm Exhibition.