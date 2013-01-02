Biamp Audia Adds VoIP 5.4 Software Upgrade

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has revisited how it implements Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) during the development of their latest digital media networking platform, Tesira, and integrated these findings across their VoIP products, the company says.
- With the Audia 5.4 software/4.850 firmware update, Biamp has made significant changes that enhance VoIP performance, management, and setup to the company's VoIP platform.
- Some key new features include:
- Out of Band DTMF recognition and decoding
- SIP auto-negotiation mode
- TFTP set by DHCP
- Support for option 150 TFTP
- Watchdog support with 30-second reset
- The updated Audia adds technology that improves system performance, ease of system setup, and day-to-day operations of VoIP integration.
- “As a market leader in delivering VoIP solutions to the AV space, we are continuously innovating better ways for our customers to get the most out of VoIP technology,” said Justin O’Connor, audio products product manager. “With our focus on innovation we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies.”