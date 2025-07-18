An Acoustically Challenging Perth Police Station Was No Challenge for Biamp

An urban police station in Perth, Australia, was facing acoustical challenges in the station’s custodial desk area and holding cells, spaces dominated by reverberating surfaces including concrete, glass, and steel. Installed by AV integrator Integrate Perth, the Biamp Tesira digital signal processing platform was successfully deployed to address these issues.

The installation includes Tesira SERVER-IO processors, a TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT audio server, EX-MOD modular expanders, and TEC-1i wall-mounted controllers. Together, these components form a high-performance audio infrastructure that ensures critical conversations and events are captured with clarity, even in environments plagued by harsh reverberation and background noise.

“In our initial tests we simply ran some CCTV footage with associated audio through Tesira AEC processing and had a listen on a little powered speaker. Our jaws dropped,” said Andrew Anderson-King, sales director at Integrate Perth. “Environmental noise, such as holding cell doors slamming or yelling in the background, along with the harsh reverberation of the space, had all but disappeared. What resulted were intelligible spoken words. We instantly knew we were onto something.”

With approximately 100 microphones in place across the facility, the audio enhancement dramatically improves the usefulness of high-resolution CCTV footage, delivering a powerful tool for investigations, officer safety, and staff development.

“It’s a big leap forward. The Tesira AEC improves everyone’s safety and is now useful for staff training,” added Anderson-King. “I can see other applications where mission-critical audio is important, but the acoustic conditions are hostile. For example, Customs and the Border Force could benefit, as could warehousing, and the Port Authority. They could all benefit from Tesira AEC cleaning up recorded speech.”

“In high-pressure environments like police stations, reliable audio isn’t just a convenience—it’s essential,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of Corporate Development, Biamp. “By deploying Tesira, the Perth facility has turned a once challenging space into one where every word can be heard clearly and preserved accurately. It’s a powerful example of how technology can directly support safety, accountability, and operational excellence.”