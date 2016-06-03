Stampede Europe Acquires Just Lamps

- With the aim of expanding the global market for all of its manufacturer partners, while simultaneously bringing new product categories to the world’s largest distributor of replacement projector lamps, Stampede today announced that its European subsidiary Stampede Europe has acquired all of the assets of Just Lamps, including the affiliated brand Diamond Lamps.
- “This acquisition should serve as a model for the entire 21st century pro AV industry,” said Stampede CEO Mark Wilkins. “It brings together two companies that possess market leadership, proven business models, subject matter expertise, and well-built sales and marketing infrastructures and combines them into one new global powerhouse that will immediately impact the way manufacturers go to market. Stampede is now the only AV specialist able to offer value added distribution in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.”
- According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly and Just Lamps managing director Dave Bethell, the acquisition does indeed meet the strategic growth objectives of both companies. “This acquisition instantly turns Stampede into a major global distributor that can offer our North American manufacturer partners an effective worldwide distribution solution that meets the Stampede standard for excellence in sales, service, and support. This presents a huge opportunity for manufacturers looking to simplify their distribution programs by anchoring them in one global leader. They can now leverage the expertise of the world’s largest team of dedicated pro AV sales professionals that are 100 percent dedicated to the pro AV business.”
- “At the same time,” continued Bethell, “it provides Stampede’s North American resellers with immediate access to the world’s best assortment of replacement projector lamps! Our team of lamp experts will now become part of the Stampede sales team and be able to support their projector lamp sales and support efforts. This acquisition really does transform the global distribution of pro AV products, creating amazing new opportunities for both companies, their partners, and their resellers.”
- The timing of the acquisition couldn’t come at a better time, Bethell said. “Both Just Lamps and Diamond Lamps are strong companies enjoying a strong year of sales. However, we all know there is limited scope for dramatic growth in our market without significant diversification,” he said. “The acquisition by Stampede provides us with the diversification we need to achieve our future growth objectives.”
- According to Kelly and Bethell, Just Lamps will continue to operate as it has from its
- current U.K. headquarters in Thatcham. All Just Lamps senior management, including Dave Bethell, will continue to work for the company. “For our customers, it is very much business as usual,” Bethell stressed. “We will continue to sell replacement projector lamps under the Just Lamps name. Over time, new Stampede products will be added to our offerings, which are certain to delight our customers who are always looking to build their revenue base.”
- “Stampede has always been, and will always be, focused on identifying and harvesting new business opportunities that increase the value our resellers bring to their customers,” Kelly said. “The global landscape of technology in all of the vertical markets we serve will continue to expand, requiring that traditional categories and new technological breakthroughs be combined into integrated systems that meet the ever-changing needs of customers. Our commitment is to always be there first, ahead of the herd, with the right solution that customers need.”
