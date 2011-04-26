Sanyo Reveals PLC-WM5500L Projector

Sanyo's PLC-WM5500L projector is available now, targeting a range of environments including large conference rooms, lecture halls and digital signage applications.
- Two new operating modes enable the projector to simultaneously display two video sources. The Picture-by-Picture Mode allows the display of two images in fixed screen locations of equal size. The Picture-in-Picture Mode displays an inset image within the full-frame image, with size and position of the smaller image specified by the operator. In either mode, for example, video material can be displayed adjacent to an accompanying slide show, or live video conferencing can be displayed alongside a video presentation viewed by all conference participants.
- Wide XGA resolution makes it possible to project both HD video contents and wide aspect PC without any setting adjustment. PLC-WM5500L also features an HDMI terminal.
- The unit is equipped with power vertical and horizontal lens shift/keystone correction. The Active Maintenance Filter (AMF) system detects air blockage or clogs, and then advances the filter reel to the next clean filter on the cartridge. Each cartridge carries 10 filter slides, which dramatically lowers maintenance.
- The Durable Inorganic LCD Optical System (D.I.O.S.) provides a more durable projector to handle many applications for high-quality, high contrast image presentations. This function makes it possible to project two different sources with one projector.