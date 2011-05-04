PSA-TEC Offers Economic Outlook Session

- Westminster, CO--PSA-TEC 2011 will present the Economic Outlook for the Electronic Security Industry and Financial Impact of Managed Services sessions during its conference to be held in Westminster, CO, May 16-20.
- The Economic Outlook for the Electronic Security Industry will be presented by Jeffrey Kessler of Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 18. Attendees will learn about the past, present and potential of the industry and gain a macroeconomic insight into various sectors of the electronic security industry.
- Industry trends, capital markets, and the impact of mergers and acquisitions will also be discussed.
- The Financial Impact of Managed Services, presented by Ewan Lamont of IMS Research, scheduled for Thursday, May 19, reviews the economic impact of managed services and recurring monthly revenue (RMR) on the physical security integration market. During this session the panelists will explain how they are valuating remote video monitoring, video verification and managed access control contracts. Attend this session to see revenue projections for 2011, 2012 and 2013 and find out how companies can capitalize on this dramatic industry shift.