Digital Menu System Debuts at AT&T Park

Ping HD and LG Electronics USA have joined with the World Champion San Francisco Giants to launch Ping HD’s digital menu board system at AT&T Park.

Ping HD, a provider of digital communication solutions for the sports, convention and entertainment industries, has initially installed its digital menu board solution in 11 concession stands across all three levels of the ballpark. Using LG 42-inch commercial displays (model M4214CCBA) combined with the LG NC2000 media player, the system will display full motion graphics, support dynamic menus, and feature fan promotions and other in-game communications. The ballpark’s AT&T Wi-Fi network enables Ping HD to support the entire system wirelessly from its Denver, CO data center.

“The Ping HD solution is another example of our ongoing commitment to innovation in order to enhance the fan experience at AT&T Park,” said Bill Schlough, senior vice president and chief information officer of the Giants. “Along with our concessionaire, Centerplate, we will be using the system to expose fans to our expansive selection of culinary offerings, offer special gameday promotions, adjust menus by event, and potentially even complement our guest service training programs.”

“Professional sports and entertainment venue digital communications and advertising platforms are our core business and we are pleased and honored to have been chosen by the San Francisco Giants as their digital menu solution provider for the upcoming 2011 Major League Baseball season," said Scott Young, executive vice president of Ping HD.

“The powerful combination of LG’s digital signage displays and Ping HD’s compelling content solutions will enhance the gameday experience for millions of fans in the 2011-12 season and beyond at AT&T Park,” said Y.K. Cho, senior vice president of commercial displays for LG Electronics USA.