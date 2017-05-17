Sharp Ships Large LCD Display For Commercial Applications

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has launched its new 90-inch Class PN-LE901 commercial LCD display for the B2B channel.

The What Else: The PN-LE901 commercial LCD display features an advanced pixel structure enabling a 4,000,000:1 dynamic contrast for deeper blacks and brighter whites. Its USB port allows for displaying images and videos, and business owners will also benefit from optimal content control with added lockout features including IR remote, power, channel, volume, input, OSD disable, and LED disable. It also includes a low-power wallpaper mode that displays virtually any image on the screen at a reduced light level, mirroring museum conditions so the screen blends into an installed environment.

“It’s not just a big screen, it’s a larger-than-life customer engaging machine,” said Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “A variety of professional display features, a three-year limited commercial warranty, plus amazing picture technology combine to make this technology ideal for sports bars, waiting rooms, and other business locations that need to grab the attention of viewers for a new level of engagement.”

The Bottom Line: The PN-LE901 combines full-HD image quality and a thin profile with a built-in tuner for a large-screen viewing experience. Businesses can manage the functionality of the PN- LE901 commercial LCD display due to its many features, including its RS-232C command set, which permits flexible command and control capabilities from connected devices; three HDMI inputs to connect multiple HD sources including digital signage media player and cable boxes; and built-in 20W speakers for integrated audio.