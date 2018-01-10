SDVoE Alliance to Highlight Converged Networks at ISE 2018

- At ISE 2018 (Stand 3-B150), the SDVoE Alliance will feature a series of interactive, head-to-head demonstrations that highlight the pitfalls of trying to use a single 1G network to combine AV and IT.
- “The big dream of AV/IT integration is to simplify your infrastructure to a single, flexible network, and the benefits are huge,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We’ve put together three straightforward comparisons that confirm 1G infrastructure cannot support IT data users and AV-over-IP systems simultaneously. True AV/IT convergence, with zero-millisecond latency and flawless image quality, can only happen on 10G infrastructure, and only with SDVoE.”
- The demonstrations will use quality of service (QoS) techniques on standard network hardware to illustrate the productivity losses that occur when one type of data must be prioritized. The demos will show that with low-cost 10G hardware, such compromises are not necessary.