Gand Completes Testing on NEXO Amp

Glenview, IL--Gand Concert Sound (GCS) and sister division Gand Sound Installations of Glenview, IL, have completed real-world testing on the new NEXO NX4x4 amp.
- The four-channel NEXO NXAmp contains a complete library of control parameters for all versions of NEXO speakers. According to Gand, this allows the company to stock one amp that will work with every model of speaker they own or spec, from the smallest NEXO PS8 monitor to a 32 box GEO T flown array, down to any sub from a NEXO Alpha S2 to the new RS18 Ray Sub.
- “We started with a rack of five installed at Buddy Guy’s new Legend’s Club in Chicago,” said company president Gary Gand. “The amps have been running non stop since the opening during the Chicago Blues Fest and Crossroads Fest in June 2010 with no problems.”
- Late in the design process, Buddy Guy’s FOH engineer Max Maxson suggested that bi-amping would be the way to go for the PS15 R2’s that were being installed in the new Legend’s Club. “It was a simple matter to dial up the Bi-amp PS15-R2 main setting on the amp and give it a try,” said Gand.
- The then newly-designed RS15 subs, which needed to be flown over the audience due to the intimate low stage, could be ‘steered’ to keep low frequencies off the stage, reducing rumble and low frequency feedback, using the onboard RS15 program.
- Viper Alley, a new boutique concert club in Lincolnshire, IL, and owner Scott Greenberg contacted Gand after seeing their work at Legend’s.
- “I read all the specs on the NEXO NX4x4 amp and thought ‘we have to have these for the concert club’ as the bleeding edge is where we want to be,” said Greenberg. “Everyone’s going to be talking about the audio experience at Viper.” The new entertainment multiplex includes a concert club, disco, bowling alley, restaurant and private party space. All concert and monitor speakers are NEXO PS15 R2 and PS10 R2.
- “With one of the largest inventories of NEXO GEO T line arrays in the U.S., we’ve become known as ‘the NEXO guys’ and we’re proud of it,” said GCS VP Tim Swan. GCS purchased the first large-scale GEO T concert system in the summer of 2006 for use at the Georgia Dome, an 80,000-seat arena with a floating membrane roof. They set the record at the venue later with the largest NEXO column flown in the U.S. for an Elton John show and broke their own record again at the Superdome in New Orleans for an ELCA convention.