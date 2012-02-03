MAP and Extron Initiate Half Rack Standard

Middle Atlantic Products, in conjunction with Extron Electronics, is initiating and supporting the establishment of a new standard for half-width rack systems for AV integration.

Working in cooperation with the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA), Extron and Middle Atlantic are seeking to establish and maintain a specific ECIA standard for what has typically been offered as a custom rack offering until now. To further strengthen the quality and application of the standard, the two companies are inviting manufacturers of compact-format devices to join a communication and working group for this effort.

Both manufacturers have recently developed product families – the Extron Half Rack Shelf System and Middle Atlantic’s new HR Series Half Racks – which, respectively, fit within and incorporate the proposed 10 5/8-inch overall width defined in the proposed new standard.

Commenting on the introduction and standard effort, Middle Atlantic director of marketing Kevin Handerson said: “We are pleased to be working with device manufacturing partners to seize the initiative for establishing an ECIA standard for AV half rack systems. Having a workable, clear standard will greatly facilitate the installation of half rack products in useful applications.”

“Extron has long advocated the use of standard, rack-mount enclosure dimensions as a means of improving AV system designs and integration," said Dave Pincek, vice president of product development for Extron Electronics. "With this proposed new standard for a compact mounting system, key AV equipment can now be more easily integrated into lecterns, columns, table legs, and similar spaces without sacrificing system functionality, thermal management, or room aesthetics.”

Device manufacturers that would like to participate in the working group should contact Mark Tracy, director of product and business development at Middle Atlantic Products, at Standards@MiddleAtlantic.com.

For more information on the Extron Half Rack Shelf System, please visit: www.extron.com/halfracksystem. For more information on the Middle Atlantic HR Series Half Rack click to www.MiddleAtlantic.com.