Reflect Named Tech Titans Awards Finalist

- The Metroplex Technology Business Council (MTBC), the largest technology trade organization in Texas, has named Reflect a finalist in the Emerging Company for Innovation category as part of the 14th Annual Tech Titans Awards. Tech Titans are recognized as outstanding technology companies and individuals in the North Texas area who have made significant contributions to their industries during the past year.
- The Tech Titans Award winners will be revealed at the Tech Titans Award Gala at the Hotel InterContinental in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, August 22. More information about the event is available at www.techtitans.org.
- “Tech Titans recognizes innovative technology companies and individuals who contribute to the vibrancy and success of North Texas,” said Bill Sproull, president and CEO of the MTBC. “These pioneers are impacting tomorrow's technology today with their innovation, leadership and advocacy. We look forward to showcasing their advancements that are being made right here in North Texas.”
- Besides the MTBC and Title Sponsor Ericsson, other supporters of the Tech Titans Awards event include Alcatel-Lucent, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Fujitsu Network Communications, Huawei, Deloitte, Imagine Communications, Consolidated Communications, Korn Ferry, Cisco, and the Dallas Business Journal. Travis Wolff and Comerica Bank Life Science are sponsors for Fast Tech.
- “I couldn’t be more pleased to receive recognition for the innovative digital media solutions that Reflect brings to market. We are trusted by the most reputable brands in the world and this is an exciting time to be at the forefront of the digital marketing movement,” said Bill Warren, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Reflect.
Topics