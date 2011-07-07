Rental Staging Roadshow NYC July 27

Registration is still open (free of charge) for the Rental & Staging Roadshow in New York City on July 27. The event will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion (LEVEL ENTRANCE, 123 West 18th Street, 5th Floor New York, NY 10011) with Scharff Weisberg as our co-host.

Now more than ever it is important for the rental and staging industry to get together, network, and share information. NewBay Media is pleased to provide the Roadshow as lively means for doing so. In each city pros like you will enjoy a full day of awesome business and technical tracks, as well as exhibits, breakfast, lunch, and cocktail networking sessions. Registration is FREE for those who pre-register online!

Rental & Staging Roadshow Attendees now receive up to three InfoComm CTS Renewal Units.

If you're in New York City, this is your best opportunity to catch the roadshow on it's way across the nation.

The Rental & Staging Roadshow rolls into Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 27.

Don't miss the networking opportunities, the technical and business sessions and the chance to grow your business.

Here is the line-up for July 27:

10:00 - 10:30am … Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:30 - 10:45am…. Introduction | David Keene | Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:45 - 11:30am… KEYNOTE: 21st Century Sales | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group When clients ask Tom Stimson, " When clients ask Tom Stimson ‘What is the biggest challenge facing the audiovisual industry today?’ his answer is quick and concise. “We use 1990 sales techniques on 21st century clients and risk losing our sales channels to parallel industries.” Tom’s Roadshow keynote will deconstruct these outdated sales models and describe what we need - at a minimum – to compete going forward.

11:30 - 1:00pm… Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:00 - 2:00pm… TECHNICAL PRESENTATION: Project Management for Live Events | Andre LeJeune, CTS | InfoComm The successful execution of an event is dependent on many factors, including the client, the venue, the crew and the equipment. This presentation will provide an overview of PM principles to improve management of resources and time including Work Breakdown Schedules, Logic Networks and Risk Management.

2:00 - 3:00pm… BUSINESS PRESENTATION: R&S Business Survival Kit | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group Tom Stimson takes a look at some of the best practices and biggest mistakes of the Live Events industry. Tom will share some of the insights he has picked up visiting and working with staging companies across North America. Topics range from Sales compensation to equipment utilization and will highlight the best and the worst approaches in use today.

3:00 - 3:30pm… Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

