Analog Way Unveils New Website

Analog Way released its new website during ISE 2012.
- In addition, Analog Way launched mobile versions of the website for optimized access to product information from smartphones.
- Completely re-designed, the new website offers improved organization to help users quickly find useful information. Users can easily browse Analog Way’s wide range of Mixers & Seamless Switchers, Event Controllers, Scan Converters, Multi-format Converters, Scalers and Interfaces.
- The Products section was improved with new comparison charts, application notes, as well as demo and training videos. Pages dedicated to Technical Support offer optimized presentation of firmware and remote control software. White papers on different topics are also available online to answer customers’ recurring questions.
- RSS feeds are also available and allow subscription from customers so that they automatically receive alerts on the subjects of their choice.