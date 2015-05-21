Professional Wireless Systems IAS

- Professional Wireless Systems (Booth 149), a Masque Sound company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, will unveil the latest version of its Intermodulation Analysis Software (IAS), in addition to showcasing its full range of RF solutions at InfoComm. This includes the company's GX Series of Combiners, DB Series of Multicouplers, Helical Antennas, Domed Helical Antennas, and various accessories, such as splitters, Dual Bias Ts, and receive and transmit line amps.