Point Source Audio CM-i3

- Point Source Audio (PSA) will introduce its CM-i3 intercom headset—offering a combination of in-ear performance, lightweight comfort, and earphone modularity—at InfoComm 2014 (booth #C10913). This feature set make these headsets ideal for concert venues, front of house operations, multimedia production, personal entertainment, and other professional trades relying on convenient two-way communications.
- The CM-i3 intercom headset uniquely offers lightweight comfort and the binaural sound isolation required in a wide variety of specialized fields as well as personal communications. Whereas traditional head clamp style headsets can provide excellent sound isolation, their bulkiness and weight is not optimal for sustained wearing. At just 1.8 ounces, Point Source Audio's latest product is the first to solve this challenge with a patent-pending solution that reduces the weight by as much as 90 percent compared to traditional headsets, and possesses incredible ease in switching from left, right, or left and right listening modes to create the desired audio mix.
- Providing the ultimate in modularity for audio professionals and enthusiasts alike, the CM-i3 headset is designed using Point Source Audio’s superlative EM-3 in-earphones, but users will have the capability of switching out the supplied earphones with in-earphones of their own choice, if desired. The swappable in-earphones feature offers the ability to create a custom product that satisfies users’ personal preferences for audio quality and greatly improves the product's serviceability and life.
- The CM-i3 headset's binaural capability provides a more dynamic range of use than traditional monaural headsets which are unable to filter environmental audio or interchange between left and right channels. Rather than requiring the user to remove the entire headset to check environmental sounds or interact with others, the user can simply remove one or both earphones to exit the listening mode or monitor a combination of feed audio and surrounding acoustics. This benefit makes it an ideal solution for control rooms, camera operators, stage and screen technicians and a variety of high-noise environments that require selective noise reduction or cancellation and increased audio intelligibility.
- "Our new CM-i3 is a declaration to the audio industry that you don't have to choose between size and comfort versus performance when selecting an intercom headset," said James Lamb, President for Point Source Audio. "We aim to solve the nagging challenge currently in the intercom headset category. To that end, the CM-i3 leverages our company’s expertise in miniaturization to provide long-wearing comfort, dynamic operability and earphone customization—a first-to-market twist.”