DSE 2011 Sets New Records

- Las Vegas, NV--Digital Signage Expo has set four new records for its 2011 conference and trade show at the close of its first day.
- With 195 exhibiting companies, the 2011 expo features the most exhibitors ever, as well as the largest net square footage in DSE's history, at 60,260 square feet of exhibit space. DSE has seen a 25 percent increase in conference registration, and this year features 166 educational opportunities.
- “We believe that 2011 is a milestone both for DSE and our industry. The growth DSE is experiencing not only reflects the vitality of our industry, but also represents another important step in its maturation and broad acceptance," said Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, which produces Digital Signage Expo. “This evolution is also evident on the trade show floor as exhibitors raise the bar with larger booths, more complex displays and a greater variety of technology.”
- Digital Signage Expo is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, and is now in its eighth year.