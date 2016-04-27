Plaint Technologies to Debut CrewComm Wireless Intercom at InfoComm

The What: Pliant Technologies, the new professional products division of CoachComm, is introducing a new professional wireless intercom product, CrewCom, at InfoComm 2016 (Booth C6046).

The What Else: CrewCom is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range, and scalability, according to the company. The product features excellent voice quality, one of the industry’s smallest fully featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of user features. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

CrewCom is an entirely new, innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms, designed to handle almost any application from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for live sound, broadcast, and industrial environments. It is a versatile communications solution built on a highly scalable platform in which a family of products utilizes a proprietary network.

Pliant designed a new proprietary network for CrewCom called CrewNet. This network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio, signaling, and controls. CrewNet is capable of operating over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and/or single-mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range and expandability. In addition, CrewCom’s intuitive graphical software called CrewWare provides for comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom’s ease-of-use and flexible system scalability.

CrewCom wireless products are available in 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz is limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.