Lencore Expands Sales Network with Contract Furniture Associates

- Lencore, a Long Island manufacturer of commercial sound masking, paging, audio and mass notification systems, has added Dan Lynn, Carrie Nelson, and Bob Gurley of Contract Furniture Associates (CFA) to the Lencore representative team.
- CFA is a independent representative group with over 80 collective years of contract furniture and design experience. They will provide market support for Lencore's privacy, comfort and communication systems in the southwest region of the United States.
- Dan Lynn and Carrie Nelson will represent Lencore in the Arizona and Nevada markets while Bob Gurley will cover New Mexico. Along with their existing package of office furniture and architectural products, they will offer furniture dealers, architects, designers and end users Lencore's sound masking, paging, audio and mass notification systems.
- As experts in the contract furniture and design industry, Dan, Carrie and Bob each bring a unique skill set that will help drive Lencore's success in the southwest. Dan and Bob are both experienced factory and independent sales representatives with an extensive knowledge of developing and managing client relationships. Carrie has worked with numerous contract dealerships and project managers. Her familiarity with the dealership sales process will help Lencore build new and stronger relationships.
- "We are excited that Dan, Carrie and Bob have joined the Lencore team. Their tremendous reputation as a solution provider to architects, designers and furniture dealers, blended with their proven experience and vast understanding of the southwest region, will be an enormous asset to Lencore," said Michael Polan, director of sales at Lencore.
- CFA is equally excited about the addition of Lencore to its portfolio of quality products and manufacturers. "Lencore's systems are a perfect addition to our existing product lines, complementing the diverse array of premium solutions we provide to our clients," said Dan Lynn, Principle of CFA.