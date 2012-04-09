Topics

MAP Reveals 50 CFM Cabinet Cooler

Middle Atlantic Products is introducing two new quiet, powerful options for effective thermal management of heat-producing equipment and the smaller spaces they occupy.

  • Built to remove heat from credenzas, lecterns and entertainment centers, the new 50 CFM Cabinet Cooler is the first blower-style option that provides a free air rating as high as 50 CFM. It incorporates intelligent proportional speed control which runs the blower only when necessary.
  • Designed to pull hot air up out of a component and direct it where desired, the new 50 CFM Component Cooler removes heat from system components on open shelving or in racks. It is now available in a Stand-Alone version to directly cool a single component, as well as a Platform model that is ideal for cooling multiple stacked components.
  • Both the Cabinet Cooler and Component Cooler maintain quiet operation, emitting a maximum of 29 decibels, while providing high static pressure to overcome airflow restrictions.