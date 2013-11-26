Middle Atlantic Brings Under Table Rackmounting to Meeting Spaces

Middle Atlantic Products has unveiled the TechPed Series Technology Pedestal, to simplify and speed the installation of equipment in meeting spaces.
- Designed to provide localized and discrete equipment mounting in huddle rooms, conference rooms and other collaboration spaces, the TechPed is a simple to integrate, easy to service conference table support system that houses equipment and cables.
- The TechPed incorporates the company’s Frame to Furniture design, an installer-friendly approach that eliminates long waits, speeds up integration and reduces the effects of transit damage. The inner steel rack frame ships directly from stock, allowing integrators to begin the integration of the system immediately. The outer surfaces are shipped separately to the installation site or shop and can be quickly and easily attached to the core structure to cover the metal and complete the installation.
- Quick and simplified system maintenance is made possible by the TechPed’s removable side panels and the inclusion of the patent-pending Lever Lock tool-free internal management system, which maximizes rack space and cable management options within the side channel of the pedestal.
- Available in 3 sizes and a wide range of standard color choices, a custom millwork kit option is also available that provides detailed shop drawings for a woodworker to create a customized look for the TechPed and mounting hardware to attach it to the frame.