MultiTouch Interactive Touch Displays and Applications

- MultiTouch, world leader in interactive display systems, announces the showcase of its MultiTaction Cells and turn-key interactive systems at InfoComm 2013, taking place in Orlando, FL, at booth number 4781.
- The company will provide live demonstrations of its MultiTaction Cell 55-inch with Ultra-Thin Bezel, all-in-one MultiTaction Cell 42-inch with Enriched Reality technology, new MultiTaction Presentation Templates and MultiTaction Site Manager for remote interactive display management.
- MultiTouch will highlight the exhibit of the world's first and only stackable MultiTaction Cell 55-inch with Ultra-Thin Bezel at this year's conference. The system provides a seamless interactive multi-touch and multi-user experience with a 1080p HD resolution per screen and stacking capabilities for large-scale installations. With a 1.9 mm bezel in the bottom and left side of the cell, and a 3.8 mm bezel on the top and right side, the result is the smallest possible intrusion to the visible surface area, with an average mullion of only 5.7 mm from pixel to pixel. The display provides AV integrators with the freedom of orientation and design.
- MultiTouch's live demonstrations of its all-in-one MultiTaction Cell 42-inch will feature real-life object recognition and 2D barcode detection through its patented Enriched Reality technology—each providing a unique way to launch content on MultiTouch displays. Live demonstrations will also include native SUR40 applications that can be run on MultiTaction displays.
- In addition to its interactive displays, MultiTouch will also demonstrate MultiTaction Presentation Templates, a new, customizable turn-key interactive solution. MultiTouch has developed MultiTaction Presentation Templates to easily create unique applications for various types of content involving videos, images and eBooks. With the built-in support of Enriched Reality and MultiTaction Codice, the product is a complete interactive system with real-life object detection and user identification for all AV projects.
- MultiTouch will also be showcasing its remote management system, MultiTaction Site Manager, which enables system integrators, IT managers and content providers to monitor and control thousands of globally-dispersed, network-connected interactive systems.