Executive Q&A: Around the World

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Stephen Patterson: From May 2025, I’ve had the privilege of leading Pufferfish Displays, a tight-knit team of innovators. Like any CEO, I set the vision, secure resources, nurture culture, and keep our investors, partners, and board aligned. But in a company our size, those high-level duties blur into daily activity: I still jump into road maps, review supply chain issues, and help pack when deadlines bite. I also run our sales and marketing, meeting customers and partners, shaping go-to-market strategy, and amplifying the Pufferfish story.

SCN: You were with Biamp EMEA for more than 14 years. What motivated you to make the move to Pufferfish?

SP: Biamp was an extraordinary 14-year journey. I’m deeply grateful to Rashid Skaf—his trust let me stretch, experiment, and help drive EMEA’s growth. But years of weekly flights eventually took its toll; I wanted to be more present at home and channel everything I’d learned into building something of my own. Pufferfish offered that perfect inflection point: a pioneering display technology ready to scale, a nimble team hungry for growth, and a chance for me to shift from regional management to full P&L ownership. Stepping in as CEO lets me pair Biamp’s best practices with a fresh canvas.

SCN: How important are immersive and interactive technologies to today’s museum experience?

SP: In museums, visitor expectation has flipped from passive observation to active participation. Immersive and interactive technologies now underpin engagement, learning, and repeat visits. Studies show that when digital experiences are easy, useful, and entertaining, visitor satisfaction and intention to return rise sharply. Our own data echoes that: Since we added touch-responsive capability to PufferSphere, over 90% of clients specify interactivity, even those who initially asked for a passive display. Immersive tech has moved from “nice to have” to essential infrastructure for storytellers.

SCN: What is it about spherical displays that make them so appealing?

SP: Spherical displays resonate because they line up with how we already understand our world: People instinctively walk around to build a 360-degree mental model—and when touch enabled can literally take the world in their hands. In NOAA classroom trials with Science On a Sphere, students’ Earth science knowledge gains comfortably outpaced flat-screen lessons, with improvements approaching 40%. Field work at the University of Glasgow showed the sphere transformed an everyday walkway into a mini theater, drawing crowds who stayed to watch and interact. Museums report the same magnetism: Visitors linger longer than at comparable flat displays because the format feels novel, social, and aesthetic.

SCN: Beyond its spherical shape, of course, what makes the PufferSphere unique?

SP: Beyond its spherical form, the PufferSphere stands out because of the ecosystem wrapped around it. Every unit ships with PufferOS and PufferBuild, a no-code, drag-and-drop authoring tool that lets teams import images, video, and data, then wire up touch gestures in minutes—no developer required. Our in-house agency, PufferStudio, goes deeper, functioning as a full graphics, motion graphics, and data visualization house that can help bring customer stories to life for any display canvas, often positioning the sphere as the interactive hub that drives those companion screens. Not only can we develop the content, but our software developers help bring that content to interactive life.