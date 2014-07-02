NEC's InfoComm 2014 Awards

- NEC Display Solutions of America announced receipt of InfoComm14 awards from Rental & Staging Systems Magazine for its P703 display, Digital Signage Magazine for its X554UNS video wall and AV Technology Magazine for its OPS-DRD Android media player.
- Rental & Staging readers recognized the NEC 70-inch P Series display as the Best Flat Panel Display/Rugged, Outdoor Display, and Digital Signage judges acknowledged the NEC 55-inch video wall as a Best of InfoComm14 Award winner in the category of Digital Signage. AV Technology bestowed a Best of InfoComm14 Award for the NEC OPS-DRD Android media player. The awards were announced during InfoComm14, the global professional audio/visual (AV) and digital signage show held in Las Vegas last month.
- The P703 is a commercial-grade, LED edge-lit display, which means a thinner, lighter unit. It is up to 56 percent thinner, 50 percent lighter and consumes up to 33 percent less power than previous models. The results translate to reduced installation costs and reduced total cost of ownership.
- The 55-inch X554UNS is a direct LED-backlit LCD display, which allows for improved brightness uniformity of 700 cd/m2, reduced power consumption and mercury-free components. The area between bezels is a mere 3.5mm.
- The internal ARM-based digital signage media player OPS-DRD runs an Android Operating System, multiple video formats and high-definition content at 1080p, and is targeted for use with all types of digital signage from static content to dynamic graphics.
- “We are honored to receive these accolades from three key magazines in our industry,” said Keith Yanke, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Large-Screen Displays and Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “Our commitment to delivering the best options for our valued customers and partners has been validated by these distinguished awards.”
- With record attendance of more than 37,000 people, InfoComm14 was the showcase for the latest digital signage and other commercial A/V solutions. NEC Display exhibited its full line of large-screen displays, digital signage and video walls, multimedia projectors, desktop monitors, software and other technologies during the show.
Topics