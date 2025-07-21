Join Us in NYC on August 7 for the AV/IT Summit

Join AV Technology's Cindy Davis and Systems Contractor News' Mark J. Pescatore on Aug. 7 at Convene at One Liberty Plaza, located in the heart of Lower Manhattan, for a full day of peer networking, deep-dive panel sessions, and one-to-one meetings with manufacturers. And because you asked for it, attending the AV/IT Summit has been approved for four AVIXA RUs for CTS.

Seating is truly limited and running out, so click here to reserve your complimentary spot now.

YouTube Watch On

Below is a snapshot of the day's agenda. To view a more detailed agenda and panelists, click here.

Davis and Pescatore kick off the day with an interactive session, where the panel and audience ask and provide solutions to some of the most common day-to-day Pain Points facing today's AV/IT end-users and integrators.

Diversified's president and chief commercial officer, Mathew Newfield, delivers the keynote on a topic on everyone's mind: When Connections Become Threats: Cybersecurity Realities in Modern AV/IT Networks.

10:30 a.m. means it is time for a NYC coffee break. Network with your peers and visit with manufacturers to discuss projects in the works and find solutions to help your organization's AV/IT run more smoothly than the NYC MTA.

11:00 a.m. How Virtual Production Studios are Enhancing Brands and Engaging Audiences: Are you still unsure how or why you would utilize a virtual production studio in your corporate enterprise or higher education campus? You won't want to miss this panel.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

11:30 a.m. The Future of AV Technology: A panel of professional prognosticators explores today's technology trends and how they will translate into the workflows of tomorrow.

NOON: Recharge with lunch, network with your peers, and visit with manufacturers.

1:15 p.m. Presented by HETMA | Mistakes Were Made: Learning from Higher Education AV/IT Missteps and Charting a Better Course: A refreshingly honest conversation about turning hindsight into foresight as we navigate the next generation of educational technology solutions.

1:45 p.m. Grab a refreshment, discuss the day's topics with your peers, and visit with more manufacturers to learn about solutions for your projects.

2:15 p.m. AV/IT // IT/AV: We're at the peak of the AV over IP transition, and this panel openly discusses real challenges that remain.

3:00 p.m. AI: Hope or Hype? A panel discussion will explore what's already good about AI and what needs further development.

3:30 p.m. Closing Reception: It's time to wind down and discuss the day's highlights with peers, panelists, and sponsors

As we mentioned earlier, seating is truly limited and running out, so click here to reserve your complimentary spot now.