Pierre Richer Promoted to CEO Americas at NEC

NEC Display Solutions of America, provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has promoted President Pierre Richer to CEO, the company announced Tuesday. According to a NEC press release “Richer has guided NEC to strong growth, product innovation and channel development over the last five years. In his new role, Richer will continue to shape the vision of the company, which has enabled NEC to enhance its standing as the projector and LCD market leader, while capitalizing on the growing Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising market through VUKUNET.”

“Pierre has continuously achieved company goals through his tremendous commitment, credibility and creativity, which have translated to a leading market position and revenue growth,” said Nick Akagi, President of NEC Display Solutions Worldwide. “His leadership has been instrumental in transformingNEC Display Solutions into a profitable and premier solutions company.”

“It is an honor to assume the CEO position at NEC Display Solutions, a company that accomplishes extraordinary results with quality employees and products,” Richer said. “I have worked with some very good companies throughout my career, but I have never heard customers and channel partners so often say that we are the best and easiest company to work with. It’s truly a testament to our people who live by our NEC motto of ‘achieving greatness’ by doing amazing things for those same customers and partners.”

Richer has been with NEC since 2003, where he was responsible for sales partner initiatives, marketing and service offerings, as well as introducing new revenue opportunities through the channel. He also played a key role in the successful merger of the projector and plasma business units with the desktop and large-screen LCD business units.

