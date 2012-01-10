Free Digital Signage Webinar January 17

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), in cooperation with the Digital Signage Federation, will present an informative webinar for professionals in all industries who are thinking about, or want to take the first step in implementing a digital signage program.

Titled, “Putting Digital Signage to Work For You, Part II” this dynamic webinar will be presented by five leading industry experts who will address some of the topics that will be top of mind for attendees at DSE 2012:

• How to Source Content for Your Digital Signage Network, presented by Jeremy Gavin, CEO, Head Content Chief, Screenfeed

• Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices, presented by Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

• DSE Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit Keynote, presented by Patrick Quinn, President and CEO, PQ Media

• Mobile Models You Can Believe In, presented by Steve Gurley, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Symon Communications

• Building and Staffing a Digital Signage Team, presented by Spencer Graham, Manager of Operations, WVU Information

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST

Register here: gotomeeting.com/register/761895002