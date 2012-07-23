SAVANT Launches Technology Showcase

- Savant Systems will open a Technology Showcase located within the company's Hyannis, MA. headquarters.
- The facility highlights all of Savant's product categories and user interface options for commercial and pro A/V, residential and commercial control, and environmental and entertainment applications. Although not open to the general public, the Technology Showcase is designed to compliment Savant's New York Experience Center by providing another destination for dealers to bring prospective end users, architects and builders interested in a look at the company's Apple-based solutions.
- The new facility exhibits each of Savant's product categories and includes interactive video displays detailing lighting control, energy management, audio/video switching and control, user interfaces, architectural speakers with multi-channel amplifiers, telephony with gateway entry integration, and digital display/video overlay technology. There is also a complete home theater powered by Savant.
- "We felt there was a natural synergy for us to construct an interactive showroom within our new headquarters," stated Savant CEO Robert Madonna.
- Savant's Technology Showcase features displays of current products as well as products awaiting release. There is also a Futures Lab demonstrating some of the technologies that are in development at Savant. The facility encompasses 2000 square feet and is available by appointment only through regional Savant representatives.
