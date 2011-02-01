LOUD Appoints New Pro-Audio Leadership

- Woodinville, WA--LOUD Technologies appointed Jeff Rocha, vice president and general manager, EAW and Anthony Taylor, vice president and managing director, Martin Audio. In these newly expanded roles, Rocha and Taylor will assume P&L responsibility for their respective brand, as well as manage all engineering, product development, marketing, manufacturing and sales efforts. In addition, Rocha will lead the EAW design and manufacturing facility in Whitinsville, USA, while Taylor will lead the Martin Audio design and manufacturing facility in High Wycombe, UK.
- “EAW and Martin Audio are strong brands with their own unique personalities and reputations for service and innovation,” said Mark Graham, LOUD CEO. “Both Jeff and Anthony are veterans of their brands and have already improved the speed and accuracy of brand-level decision making. This increased autonomy will allow us to unlock even more potential and ensure our customers are supported to the highest level possible. And when you combine that with recent new products that are starting to hit their strides, EAW and Martin Audio will deliver industry-leading growth in 2011 and beyond.”