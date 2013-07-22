Hosa Technology Granted ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Hosa Technology, an innovator of analog and digital connectivity solutions for the modern musician and audio video professional, has received ISO 9001:2008 certification.
Hosa Technology CEO Mayumi Martinez (left) with BSI Client Manager Brian Vaden
- As a world-wide developer of voluntary International Standards, ISO certification helps make industry more efficient and effective. Developed through global consensus, the requirements for certification help to break down barriers to international trade by ensuring the highest corporate standards for products, services, and good practice.
- Hosa’s ISO project commenced in May 2012 and the company obtained certification on June 20. As part of the certification procedure, Hosa underwent three stages of external audits to evaluate its core business processes. In each case, the company was found to be compliant to the ISO standard.
- ISO 9001:2008 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only such standard that can be certified. It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity.
- The standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement. ISO 9001:2008 is implemented by more than one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries.
- BSI Group was the registrar that conducted the audits leading to Hosa’s ISO 9001:2008 certification. BSI Group, which provides testing and certification of products and services, has grown into a global independent business services organization providing standard-based solutions in more than 140 countries. BSI client manager, Brian Vaden, oversaw Hosa’s ISO 9001:2008 certification process.
- “Hosa Technology is committed to providing high-quality products that meet or exceed our customers’ expectations through unparalleled value, industry-leading customer service, and continual improvement of our business processes," said chief executive officer, Hosa Technology, Mayumi Martinez. "We are very proud to receive ISO 9001:2008 certification and we genuinely believe that in receiving certification, we ultimately benefit our customers by providing them with the finest products and superior service.”