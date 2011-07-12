Atlona Introduces New HDMI Switchers

Atlona Technologies has introduced new 4x1 and 4x2 high-speed HDMI switchers to its newly branded Atlona Professional line of digital connectivity solutions.

Designed for home theater and multimedia systems with limited display input options, the switchers provide a high-digital-performance connection between four HDMI sources and one (AT-HD4-V41) or two (AT-HD4-V42) HDMI video displays without signal loss. The AT-HD4-V41 and AT-HD4-V42 are now available at MSRPs of $299.99 and $399.99, respectively.

To simplify installations and increase system reliability by reducing necessary wiring, the AT-HD4-V41 features an audio return channel and an HDMI 100-Mbps Ethernet port for bidirectional HDMI Ethernet channel (HEC) pass-through. The AT-HD4-V42 offers two audio return channels and HDMI Ethernet ports for multiple displays. The high-speed switchers provide support for 36-bit Deep Color at 1080p/60 Hz, HDCP, and Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio pass-through.