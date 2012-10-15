Klein Introduces Non-Conductive Fiberglass Fish Tape

Klein Tools has introduced a non-conductive fiberglass fish tape to protect professional tradespeople, electrical wires and equipment when wire pulling.
- This new fish tape is made with a non-conductive tape, tip and case for added protection against energized circuits. End-user research has confirmed that the number one concern for all electricians is their safety, the company says.
- "While Klein Tools does not recommend wire pulling in an energized environment, we know that it does occur," said Marina Wolk, product manager. "This new non-conductive fish tape minimizes the potential human risk and equipment damage that can occur if live circuits are present."
- Made in the USA, the non-conductive tape (Catalog Number 56024) is available in a 100-foot length. The laser-etched 1-foot markings allow an accurate measure of the depth of conduit runs as well as the amount of tape left to pay out.