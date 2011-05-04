BenQ SH960 Projector to Debut at InfoComm

Irvine, CA--BenQ's new SH960 high brightness projector will be shipping in time for InfoComm 2011.

Designed for use in the most demanding settings, the new SH960 utilizes 1080p native resolution and BrilliantColor technology. With brightness of 5500 ANSI lumens, the SH960 projects brilliant images even in the presence of ambient light.

“For many professional applications as well as those who would like to enjoy a ballgame or movie with the lights on, projection does not come in a more vibrant and crystal-clear display than with the SH960,” said Mitch Rauch, associate vice president at BenQ America Corp. “We’ve combined its extraordinary brightness with 1080p native resolution to enable stunning image quality even in settings where ambient light is difficult to control.”

The SH960 is equipped with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a native 16:9 aspect ratio with a full 1.07 billion-color palette. Its dual lamp design allows users to opt between maximum brightness or choose an eco-mode that extends lamp life by 50 percent.

H+V Lens Shift technology gives users great flexibility in projector placement, allowing the focal point of the lens to be adjusted in venues where dead-center placement isn’t possible. BenQ’s proprietary Wall Color Correction feature allows users to adjust the projector’s output for natural-looking color even on tinted walls.

The SH960 will be available in June and has an MSRP of $6,999.