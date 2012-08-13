StarTech Releases HDMI/HDMI Micro to VGA Adapter

StarTech.com has released the MCHD2VGA – an HDMI/HDMI Micro to VGA Adapter, which enables users to connect an HDMI or HDMI Micro-equipped mobile device, such as a tablet computer or Smartphone to a VGA display or projector.
- The adapter provides a cost-effective alternative for users who need to integrate their mobile multimedia source to existing display devices, eliminating the expense of equipment upgrades, according to the company.
- The HDMI/HDMI Micro to VGA adapter includes an HDMI to HDMI Micro cable required for connecting HDMI Micro devices to the adapter which interfaces with the VGA display/projector. The adapter supports full 1080p output, which allows users to suitably display their high-definition or high-resolution content.
- “The HDMI to HDMI Micro Adapter is the perfect solution for connecting your mobile HDMI-enabled devices to a VGA display or projector, especially users who are on the go who may not want to carry a full-sized laptop to do a presentation,” said John Mardinly, senior product manager for StarTech.com’s Audio-Video product line. “The product is compactly designed and is very light, which makes it easy to carry, and it includes a USB power adapter for scenarios where the mobile device is not able to output power.”
- The MCHD2VGA HDMI/HDMI Micro to VGA Adapter is available now. MSRP for this product is $78.99 (USD) in the United States and $80.99 (CDN) in Canada.