Almo Brings Fall 2012 E4 AV Tour to Dallas and New York

Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with InfoComm International, has opened registration for the Fall 2012 portion of its E4 AV training and networking event. Almo will stop in Dallas on September 13 and New York on October 3, bringing along more than 30 manufacturing partners displaying new products, including some only available through Almo Pro A/V. Almo will also offer an updated set of 13 educational sessions, many of which are worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs).

“Our E4 tour has grown to the point where we are requiring more space so both fall events will take place in convention centers,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Our theme for the Fall 2012 tour is ‘Your AV Future Revealed.’ All of the educational sessions have been designed around the topics our partners have indicated they want to know more about. Those who attend can expect to leave with many of the answers they need to refine their skills. They can also expect to see new products that are shown for the first time in our exhibit halls.”

The fall E4 series will showcase several brand new products, including:

•NanoLumens’ NanoFlex 112-inch display and a NanoSlim 114-inch display in portrait mode

•Samsung Professional’s new “cube” product, the UD22B Square Type Super-Narrow Bezel Display

•Sharp AQUOS 90-inch Full-Array LED TV with built-in WiFi (LC-90LE745U)

•Samsung Consumer’s 75-inch ES9000 SMART LED TV with built-in WiFi and Web Camera

•Sharp Professional’s 90-inch Commercial Grade Portrait Monitor

•Samsung Professional’s 65- and 75-inch ME65B/ME75B LED Monitors

•AMX’s DVX-2150/2155HD Enova All-In-One Presentation Switcher, which includes control, multi-format inputs, video switching, transcoding and scaling, local and remote distribution, plus audio mixing and amplification.

The Dallas E4 educational schedule will be broken down into the following three educational tracks:

Emerging Technology:

•Predicting A/V Futures with Kayye’s Krystal Ball LIVE (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

•The Art of “Techorating” with Displays for Commercial Applications (1 CTS RU)

Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•Best Practices for Installing Large Format Displays (1 CTS RU)

Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•Interactive Display Tables with Natural Interfaces – The Future is Here

Don Hickey, Samsung Electronics

Technical Knowledge:

•Introduction to Master Antenna TV and RF Distribution (1 CTS RU)

Brian Menchew, C2G

•Power Grounding Best Practices (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, Infocomm International

•Designing and Specifying Displays Systems (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

•Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success

Dave Gentile, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Business Savvy:

•How to Play in the IT Sandbox with A/V Installations (1 CTS RU)

Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•On the Go Apps (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

•How Selling Configurable Room Control Solutions Can Increase Your Revenue & Margins

Jay Jenkins, AMX

•Digital Signage Content Delivery Methods

Brian Rhatigan, Almo Professional A/V

•What is Mentoring and Why It's Important to You

Jennifer H. Willard, CTS, Women in AV (WAVE)

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore multi-touch interactive displays and lampless LED projectors. They can learn the ins-and-outs of media players, see examples of signal distribution over long distances and coax, and learn how to create video wall configurations with control systems.

The E4 Dallas event will take place on September 13 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, and the E4 New York event is on October 3 at the Meadowlands Expo Center. Both events run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are entirely free, including parking, to Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners.